Marine veteran begins 140-mile walk across Nebraska to raise awareness for Afghan refugees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One retired marine has begun their 140-mile walk in support of Afghan refugees.

The veteran, Bob Koenig, began his walk early Saturday morning in Elkhorn. From there, he’ll walk to Hartington, in northeast Nebraska, to raise awareness in the plight of Afghan refugees.

Koenig worked closely with an Afghan interpreter while serving in Afghanistan and now Koenig wants to help his long-time friend with housing now that he and his family are in America.

“This situation for his family is not unique. This is something that is going to be happening across the country, these people that recently immigrated popped out of the recent special immigrant visa program and the repatriation that’s happening a the military bases so all these people as they find their chosen area to live in are going to be facing housing problems because of how the market is right now.”

Koenig is walking the same distance his interpreter walked to escape the Taliban years ago. The former marine plans to stop in Fremont tonight.

Koenig expects to make the entire 140-mile journey in just seven days.

