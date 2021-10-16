Marine veteran begins 140-mile walk across Nebraska to raise awareness for Afghan refugees
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One retired marine has begun their 140-mile walk in support of Afghan refugees.
The veteran, Bob Koenig, began his walk early Saturday morning in Elkhorn. From there, he’ll walk to Hartington, in northeast Nebraska, to raise awareness in the plight of Afghan refugees.
Koenig worked closely with an Afghan interpreter while serving in Afghanistan and now Koenig wants to help his long-time friend with housing now that he and his family are in America.
Koenig is walking the same distance his interpreter walked to escape the Taliban years ago. The former marine plans to stop in Fremont tonight.
Koenig expects to make the entire 140-mile journey in just seven days.
