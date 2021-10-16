Advertisement

Marine veteran begins 140-mile walk across Nebraska to raise awareness for Afghan refugees

Bob Koenig (far left) stands beside his long-time friend and former interpreter, Mubarek...
Bob Koenig (far left) stands beside his long-time friend and former interpreter, Mubarek (middle).(Bob Koenig)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One retired marine has begun their 140-mile walk in support of Afghan refugees.

The veteran, Bob Koenig, began his walk early Saturday morning in Elkhorn. From there, he’ll walk to Hartington, in northeast Nebraska, to raise awareness in the plight of Afghan refugees.

Koenig worked closely with an Afghan interpreter while serving in Afghanistan and now Koenig wants to help his long-time friend with housing now that he and his family are in America.

Koenig is walking the same distance his interpreter walked to escape the Taliban years ago. The former marine plans to stop in Fremont tonight.

Koenig expects to make the entire 140-mile journey in just seven days.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gutgsell
Omaha priest arrested, facing charges of theft, abuse of vulnerable adult
.
Husker Defensive Coordinator’s father killed in Iowa crash
The Curderburger was cooked up to celebrate National Curd Day.
Paradise for cheeseburger lovers, one day only
Omaha family mourns loss of daughter to rare brain cancer
Omaha neighbors say trash is piling up at apartment complex, can’t figure out who is to blame

Latest News

Paul Wilson, a 15-year-old Boys Town student battling Leukemia, shows off his custom...
Boys Town community wears orange, rallies behind student with Leukemia
Ranchers and others in the beef industry nationwide are planning to build their own independent...
Ranchers in beef industry plotting to open their own slaughterhouses
Saturday, October 16th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Sunny skies this weekend
Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Sunny and seasonably cool Saturday. Warmer Sunday!