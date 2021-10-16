Advertisement

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Sunny and seasonably cool Saturday. Warmer Sunday!

Sunny skies this weekend
Sunny skies this weekend(WOWT)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a frosty start, we’re tracking sunny skies and a warming trend for the weekend.

Clear skies and dry air allowed temperatures to drop into the 30s early Saturday morning, with Frost Advisories in effect through 10 AM. Even colder temperatures are to our west, where Freeze Warnings are in place. Just a very light breeze and the urban heat island effect or influence of the river may keep the Metro from dropping to 36°.

Valid through 10 AM Saturday
Valid through 10 AM Saturday(WOWT)

Plentiful sunshine is expected for the weekend. This, along with low dew points and winds from the west, will allow highs to heat into the mid-60s Saturday afternoon. Clear skies take us into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the lower-40s.

Hour by hour forecast - Saturday
Hour by hour forecast - Saturday(WOWT)

Sunny skies return Sunday, with SSW winds 5-10 mph. Though winds will be light, highs look to soar into the mid-70s by the afternoon! A rinse-and-repeat forecast is expected Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows increasing by a few degrees each day.

Our next front arrives Wednesday. Though the rain looks to stay to our north and south at this time, this front will bring us gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Expect highs back in the 50s and 60s for the second half of the workweek.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecasts anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

