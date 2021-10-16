Advertisement

Huskers seek first road win at Minnesota on Saturday

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Nebraska will try for its first road win of the season at Minnesota at 11 a.m. Saturday. At 3-4, the Huskers could really use a win as they push to make a bowl game this season.

Follow live updates from the 6 Sports team below and then check back here postgame for a full recap of all the action. Joe Nugent will report live from the field after the game on 6 News Live at 5.

