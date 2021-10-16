David’s Evening Forecast - Fall warmth returns Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This morning brought us the coolest weather so far this season, with temperatures dipping into the mid and even low 30s across most of the area. Omaha dropped to 38 degrees, Beatrice and York briefly touching the freezing mark. Bright blue skies with nearly zero cloud cover helped to boost temperatures back into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon making for a beautiful Fall evening. It will cool off quickly after sunset, dropping back into the upper 40s for many of us by 10pm. It will be chilly tonight, but not quite as cold as last night with lows falling into the low 40s in the metro and upper 30s outside the metro.

More beautiful Fall weather is on tap to round out the weekend. A full day of sunshine combined with a southwest breeze and dry air will lend itself to another quick warm up. In fact, temperatures may wind up nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year, topping out in the middle 70s. We warm even more Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures pushing into the upper 70s to nearly 80 for parts of the area by Tuesday.

Omaha's High Temperatures (WOWT)

Our next cold front arrives on Wednesday. The front likely moves through in the morning, with cooler air filtering in for the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible with the front, but most of the area looks to stay dry at this time. We’ll cool off to around 40 by Thursday morning, with highs only around 60 Thursday afternoon. However, the cool down doesn’t stick around too long with temperatures warming to around 70 again by the end of next week.

