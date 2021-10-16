11-year-old boy, two passengers apprehended for vehicle theft, stolen handguns after Omaha interstate pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troopers apprehended three minors early Saturday morning following a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Omaha.

Reports state NSP Troopers arrested the minors around 12:50 a.m. and also recovered two stolen handguns during the incident.

The NSP received a stolen vehicle report for a Jeep Gladiator that was stolen in Lincoln and was traveling eastbound toward Omaha on Interstate 80. Authorities say a trooper located the vehicle on I-80 near the 42nd street exit in Omaha and attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle stopped briefly before fleeing.

Reports say the Jeep then proceeded eastbound on I-80 reaching speeds of up to 110 mph when a handgun was thrown out the window. Another trooper recovered the gun while the pursuit continued before the Jeep voluntarily stopped near the 20th street overpass. A second handgun was located inside the vehicle, both were determined to be stolen.

NPS troopers say the driver, an 11-year-old male, was cited for theft by unlawful taking over $5,000, possession of a stolen firearm, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, and traffic violations. He was released to his mother.

The two passengers, 14-year-old males, were placed in the Douglas County Youth Center for possession of a stolen firearm.

There were no injuries reported from the three-minute pursuit.

