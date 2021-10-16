Advertisement

11-year-old boy, two passengers apprehended for vehicle theft, stolen handguns after Omaha interstate pursuit

Three minors were arrested in Omaha after a stolen vehicle was reported in Lincoln, NSP...
Three minors were arrested in Omaha after a stolen vehicle was reported in Lincoln, NSP troopers also located two stolen handguns.(KNOP)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troopers apprehended three minors early Saturday morning following a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Omaha.

Reports state NSP Troopers arrested the minors around 12:50 a.m. and also recovered two stolen handguns during the incident.

The NSP received a stolen vehicle report for a Jeep Gladiator that was stolen in Lincoln and was traveling eastbound toward Omaha on Interstate 80. Authorities say a trooper located the vehicle on I-80 near the 42nd street exit in Omaha and attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle stopped briefly before fleeing.

Reports say the Jeep then proceeded eastbound on I-80 reaching speeds of up to 110 mph when a handgun was thrown out the window. Another trooper recovered the gun while the pursuit continued before the Jeep voluntarily stopped near the 20th street overpass. A second handgun was located inside the vehicle, both were determined to be stolen.

NPS troopers say the driver, an 11-year-old male, was cited for theft by unlawful taking over $5,000, possession of a stolen firearm, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, and traffic violations. He was released to his mother.

The two passengers, 14-year-old males, were placed in the Douglas County Youth Center for possession of a stolen firearm.

There were no injuries reported from the three-minute pursuit.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gutgsell
Omaha priest arrested, facing charges of theft, abuse of vulnerable adult
The Curderburger was cooked up to celebrate National Curd Day.
Paradise for cheeseburger lovers, one day only
.
Husker Defensive Coordinator’s father killed in Iowa crash
Omaha family mourns loss of daughter to rare brain cancer
Omaha neighbors say trash is piling up at apartment complex, can’t figure out who is to blame

Latest News

108th and Platteview Road
Traffic lights to be installed at busy 108th and Platteview intersection
Think Whole Person Healthcare hosted an event Saturday morning for free skin cancer screenings.
Omaha healthcare center raises skin cancer awareness by providing free screenings
Bob Koenig (far left) stands beside his long-time friend and former interpreter, Mubarek...
Marine veteran begins 140-mile walk across Nebraska to raise awareness for Afghan refugees
Paul Wilson, a 15-year-old Boys Town student battling Leukemia, shows off his custom...
Boys Town community wears orange, rallies behind student with Leukemia