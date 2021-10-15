Advertisement

Union Pacific Railroad enacts federal vaccine mandate

The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Pacific Railroad is the latest company to board the mandatory vaccine train.

Workers have been given just under two months to comply or face additional consequences.

The company employs 31,000 people across twenty-three western states.

All of those employees received an email recently offering them information of the vaccine, options for places to get the shot and guidelines for how and when they would need to have vaccine records submitted.

The company’s Spokesperson tells Six News

But some believe the mandate is an overreach.

One viewer said “do you not realize the effects this will have on the economy when thousands of union workers are let go and can’t pay their house bill, car note , insurance for their family, buy food to put on the tables?”

Union Pacific doesn’t have vaccine rates available for their employees so there isn’t currently a breakdown of how many of their thousands of employees have at least one dose.

They also didn’t make it immediately clear if employees would be terminated, should they refuse to get vaccinated.

Under President Biden’s plan however, things aren’t so black and white.

Federal employees can request religious or medical exemptions and if granted, they are still required to mask up, social distance and potentially be subject to consistent COVID-19 testing.

One local employee said the whole process just feels rushed.

“I understand why the mandate has been put in place, however I am concerned about the long term effects and how aggressively the vaccine is being pushed out. I believe maintaining autonomy over one’s own body.’ shared the employee anonymously.

As an incentive, UP said management employees will receive a vacation incentive and unionized employees will be offered incentive pay. They added, employees are encouraged to receive their vaccination outside of work hours; if unable to do so, they may follow standard time-off or lay-off processes.

