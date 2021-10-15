Skutt softball wins back-to-back Class B state titles

HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - Skutt Catholic softball won its second straight state title on Friday, defeating Hastings 14-2. The Skyhawks were up 11-0 in the first inning alone.

The inning includes a leadoff home run be Lauren Camenzind and a grand slam by her sister Hannah. The win finished off the first-ever undefeated season by a Class B softball team.

Skutt also beat Hastings in the state title game in 2020. It is the school’s fourth state championship in softball.

