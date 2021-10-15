Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Cooler day today with frost possible on a First Alert Saturday morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds and a few showers are moving east early this morning. We won’t be perfectly sunny after that as more clouds develop as we warm up a bit this afternoon. Highs will be rather cool in the lower 60s this afternoon along with breezy northwest winds.

Friday Forecast
Friday Wind
Temperatures will get a chance to drop off quite a bit tonight with widespread frost potential in the area by Saturday. That is why we have issued a First Alert Day. Low temperatures in most of the area likely bottom out in the 34-38 degrees range which would be cold enough to produce frost around the area. Spots to the northwest of Omaha near Norfolk and Columbus could dip as cold as 30 degrees as well.

Saturday AM Temps
First Alert Saturday Morning
The sun will warm us up quite quickly Saturday, the frost will melt and we’ll jump into the mid 60s for an afternoon. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine all weekend and great fall stretch of weather.

3 Day Forecast
