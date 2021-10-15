Advertisement

Review backs Iowa officer in shooting that paralyzed man

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERLOO (AP) - A prosecutor has ruled that a police officer who shot and paralyzed a man in downtown Waterloo, Iowa, in April acted legally because the target appeared to be chasing a deputy with a shotgun.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams says Waterloo police officer C.J. Nichols did not know that the long, dark weapon carried by Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano was a pellet gun until after Nichols shot him.

He says video from the officer’s body camera and two deputies’ squad cars show the 44-year-old Alvarez-Victoriano chasing Black Hawk County deputy Blake Dodd with what appears to be a firearm.

Alvarez-Victoriano has filed a lawsuit alleging that the shooting was excessive force.

