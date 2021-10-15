Advertisement

Platteview Road in Sarpy County getting traffic signal near schools

(KAIT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County officials said Friday that crews are planning to begin installation of a new traffic light on Platteview Road next week.

Starting Monday, work will begin on a stoplight at the intersection of 108th Street and Platteview Road. It’s expected to take four to six weeks to complete, according to a news release from the county.

Drivers in the area are urged to use caution as temporary closures and shoulder restrictions are expected during daylight hours while the project is under construction.

Meanwhile, crews have been on-site conducting traffic counts to verify the intersection meets requirements for an active signal. The county has also been proactively installing poles in the area in anticipation of the engineering requirements being met.

The county has been working to increase safety along Platteview Road, installing stop signs at the 84th Street intersection and working to slow traffic along portions of the road in 2019. The county also has had plans to install lights further west, at the Highway 50 intersection and this year were working to widen the road to the east.

