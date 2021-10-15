Omaha priest facing charges of theft, abuse of vulnerable adult

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha priest was arrested Friday morning accused of stealing from a vulnerable adult.

The Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Friday and is currently in Douglas County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday to face the charges of theft and abuse.

According to court documents, Gutgsell is accused of stealing $154,732 from an individual between Oct. 12, 2018, and January 2020. He faces two Class 3A felony charges: theft of $5,000 or more and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Father Gutgsell had been the priest at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Neb., until July 2021.

Court documents state that Sarpy County auditors had found “irregularities” in the church finances, specifically that the Gutgsell had the bookkeeper write out 76 checks, totaling about $123,000, to the priest between October 2019 and July 2021. The Archdiocese of Omaha called him in for an interview on Aug. 2, at which time he admitted to that, saying he was giving the money to a homeless man he had met in May 2013 while he was a pastor at Cathedral Church in Omaha.

The archdiocese placed Gutgsell on administrative leave.

“The Rev Michael F. Gutgsell was recently charged by the Douglas County Attorney for attempted theft by unlawful taking and vulnerable adult abuse. Both of these charges are Class IIIA felonies. The Archdiocese of Omaha will have no comment since the matter now belongs to law enforcement and the judicial system.”

