Omaha Police arrest man after cutting near I-680

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a 32-year-old man Thursday afternoon after an incident occurring between three people.

Tommy Ivory was arrested for second-degree domestic assault, use of a weapon, and tampering with evidence. Officers spoke with a 30-year-old woman in the area of I-680 and 72nd St. and she told police two people came to the area to help with her car that broke down.

According to the release, the woman was cut during an “altercation” that happened went trying to fix the broken-down car.

Officer found Ivory at the scene and he was taken into custody and booked into Douglas County.

