Omaha councilmember has public meeting on improving 24th Street Business District

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The goal of many in North Omaha is to bring the 24th Street corridor back to its glory days, including District 2 Councilwoman Juanita Johnson.

She led a public meeting Thursday on the topic at the council chambers. The 24th Street Business District was recognized as a “great street in America” five years ago mainly due to its history.

But the once vibrant area is no longer what citizens believe it should be and they want their voices heard.

“You can throw a whole bunch of money at something, unless the community buys into what they are being given, unless they understand the why, it really won’t have the leverage it needs to sustain itself,” said Johnson.

This was the first of two scheduled meetings and the next one is Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Adams Park Community Center on John A. Creighton Blvd.

