Nebraska approved for second round of summer P-EBT benefits for those left out in September

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) announced that Nebraska has been approved to disburse summer P-EBT benefits for children.

The statement came on Friday and stated an issuance occurred on Oct. 13 for school-age children and included another issuance on certain children under the age of six for Oct. 15. These benefits are aimed at children who lost access to food due to daycare and school closures, adjusted hours, or attendance from May 31 through Aug. 13.

The last round of SNAP benefits took place in August. The release says SNAP families with children under the age of six are eligible for P-EBT benefits if they received SNAP during the last month of school, or if they started receiving SNAP benefits between May 31 and Aug. 13.

SNAP and non-SNAP school-age children are eligible for these benefits if they were approved for free or reduced-price meals for the last month of school, or if they applied for these meals by Aug. 13 and we’re determined eligible by their school, the statement says.

The release states that eligible families do not need to take any sort of action. The new P-EBT benefits will be issued directly to their EBT card for children on SNAP under the age of six while P-EBT benefits for school-age children will be issued on a P-EBT card.

Families that received summer P-EBT benefits in September will not receive another payment in October.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.