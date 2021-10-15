Iowa’s Governor signs new proclamation extending COVID-19 related relief

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new Public Health Disaster Proclamation on Friday that will extend some regulatory relief for an additional 30 days.

Gov. Reynolds extended the state’s declaration of COVID-19 as an official health disaster another month as it was set to expire on Sunday. The new end date is now scheduled for 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 14 unless sooner terminated or extended by the governor.

The proclamation, signed by Gov. Reynolds, includes regulatory relief to the health care system and education workforce licensure relief.

As for Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts ended the state’s pandemic-related state of emergency in June.

