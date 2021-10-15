Advertisement

Iowa’s Governor signs new proclamation extending COVID-19 related relief

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new Public Health Disaster Proclamation on Friday that will extend some regulatory relief for an additional 30 days.

Gov. Reynolds extended the state’s declaration of COVID-19 as an official health disaster another month as it was set to expire on Sunday. The new end date is now scheduled for 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 14 unless sooner terminated or extended by the governor.

The proclamation, signed by Gov. Reynolds, includes regulatory relief to the health care system and education workforce licensure relief.

DOCUMENT: Read the Governor's proclamation

As for Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts ended the state’s pandemic-related state of emergency in June.

