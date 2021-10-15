Iowa State Trooper airlifted in critical condition after late night crash

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa State Patrol Trooper remains in critical condition following a Thursday night crash in northeast Iowa.

Reports say Trooper Ted Benda was assisting the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a call for service when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say Trooper Benda had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he remains in critical condition.

Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to Trooper Benda’s crash.

“Kevin and I extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda as well as his family, friends, and law enforcement partners. I pray for the dedicated medical team providing him care and treatment for the critical injuries he sustained in a crash last night while responding to a call and pray for a full recovery. This unfortunate incident reminds us all of the dedication and sacrifice our law enforcement officers make to keep us safe.”

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.