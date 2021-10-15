Advertisement

Iowa State Trooper airlifted in critical condition after late night crash

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Benda was involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.(KWQC)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa State Patrol Trooper remains in critical condition following a Thursday night crash in northeast Iowa.

Reports say Trooper Ted Benda was assisting the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a call for service when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say Trooper Benda had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he remains in critical condition.

Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to Trooper Benda’s crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

