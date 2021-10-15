Advertisement

Des Moines public school teacher canned for not wearing masks

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Des Moines public schools district has fired a teacher for failing to wear a mask in school buildings.

The firing came about a week after a federal judge suspended a new state law that prohibits school districts from implementing mask requirements.

Phil Roeder, a spokesman for the school district, confirmed that a teacher was fired for refusing to comply with the district’s mask policy. The district did not identify the teacher.

Roeder said about 10 of the district’s approximately 5,000 employees have been sent home for noncompliance since the district reissued the mask requirement last month. The district says 12 employees are exempt from the policy are allowed to take a break from wearing a mask during the day, or wear a face shield instead.

