Iowa man sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison for child porn

By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - One Davenport, Iowa, man was sentenced in a federal court on Thursday for receipt and possession of child pornography.

Court documents say that Lamark Armond Combs, Jr., was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison to be followed by a 10-year supervised release and a $300 fine to be paid to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Officials say Combs, 21, was identified by law enforcement after the mother of a 15-year-old girl reported to the Davenport Police Department (DPD) that Combs had requested her daughter send him a sexually explicit video. At the time, DPD already had two open sexual assault investigations of Combs - one relating to a 13-year-old girl and the other relating to a 15-year-old.

Documents state that through their investigation, authorities determined that Combs used a pattern of soliciting, enticing, and grooming minor females on social media. Authorities reported that Comb’s electronic devices and accounts had seven images and 23 videos depicting child pornography in addition to 50-100 sexually explicit images that law enforcement were unable to determine if minors were pictured.

Combs pleaded guilty to the charges back on June 9.

The DPD investigated the case and the case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative.

