Huskers women’s bowling tops national preseason poll as defending champs

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Cornhusker women’s bowling team finds themselves sitting atop the 2021-22 National Ten Pin Coaches Association (NTCA) Preseason Poll.

Defending national champion Nebraska received 34 of the poll’s 50 first-place votes to finish ahead of McKendree, Arkansas State, Vanderbilt, and North Carolina A&T - to round out the top five.

The Cornhuskers are coming off a 7-1 season and retain several key bowlers from last year, including the National Player of the Year in Crystal Elliott. Not to mention the return of All-Americans Kayla Verstraete and Cassidy Ray, alongside Head Coach Paul Klempa who was also named National Coach of the Year last season.

The poll comes just a few days after the Huskers bolstered their coaching staff with the addition (or return) of Husker legend Julia Bond. Bond was a four-time All-American at Nebraska, graduated in 2019, and helped win one national title along with two runner-up finishes.

Nebraska’s first contest is slated for Friday, Oct. 22. The Cornhuskers will be tested very early as they take on second-ranked McKendree. They will travel to Fairview Heights, Illinois, to compete in the McKendree Bearcat Open.

