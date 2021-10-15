Advertisement

Husker Defensive Coordinator’s father killed in Iowa crash

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALLISON, Ia. (WOWT) - Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander’s father, Gene, was killed in a crash in rural northeast Iowa Thursday.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the tragedy happened just before 2:45 p.m.

ISP says the 69-year-old was driving his 2019 Ram pickup truck southbound on Highway 14 near Allison. ISP says Gene Chinander failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 3, left the roadway, and crashed into a semi trailer that was parked in a parking lot.

ISP says Chinander was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was involved.

Allison, Iowa is about 35 miles northeast of Waterloo.

