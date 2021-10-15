High school football Week 8: Gretna looks to bounce back, Bennington tries to stay undefeated
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Week Eight of high school football. Here are the games we are covering on Friday Night Fever. Check back as highlights are uploaded to this web story.
For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST VS GRETNA
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST VS OMAHA BURKE
CREIGHTON PREP VS PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH
FREMONT VS OMAHA NORTH
ELKHORN SOUTH VS KEARNEY
MILLARD SOUTH VS LINCOLN NORTH STAR
BENNINGTON VS RONCALLI CATHOLIC
PLATTSMOUTH VS BEATRICE
DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES VS LEWIS CENTRAL
