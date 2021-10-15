Friday Oct. 15 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports deaths of 2 unvaccinated women

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Public schools dashboard updates

Omaha Public Schools on Friday reported there were 99 active positive COVID-19 cases among students, up from 82 last week; and 21 among staff, down from 25 reported last week.

Elkhorn Public Schools reported Friday that it had 16 active COVID-19 cases, down from 20 the week prior.

Millard Public Schools on Friday was reporting 84 active COVID-19 cases, up from 78 the week prior, with one in the district office, 17 in high schools, 10 in middle schools, and the rest in elementary schools. Among those schools reporting the highest number of cases this week were Millard West and Abbott Elementary, each reporting 9 cases; Millard South and Ackerman Elementary were reporting 6 cases each; and Kiewit Middle School and Rockwell Elementary were each reporting 5 cases.

Gretna Public Schools on Friday reported it had 20 active cases, up one from last week; and 132 recovered cases.

Bellevue Public Schools on Friday reported 29 students and five staff had been confirmed positive for COVID-19 during the week of Oct. 8-14; it was one more student case and three fewer staff cases than last week. Avery Elementary had the most cases: 6; with three cases each at Bellevue East and Bellevue West high schools. The district has reported positive cases for 272 students and 52 staff since the start of the school year.

Council Bluffs Public Schools were reported 16 students and two staff were currently positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, down from 25 students and two staff reported last week.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department confirmed three elderly COVID-19 deaths on Friday: two unvaccinated women, one in her 60s and one in her 80s, have died.

The local death toll now stands at 818.

The health department also reported 141 cases had been confirmed since Thursday, bringing the total of confirmed positive local cases to 85,530 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The new positive cases bring the seven-day rolling average down again, from 153 to 146 cases.

Local hospitalization data fluctuates daily according to staffing levels. As of Thursday afternoon, local hospitals were at 87% capacity, with 132 beds available, down from 162 on Wednesday and 202 on Tuesday. ICUs were again 92% full, with 23 beds available, down from 49 on Tuesday.

Of those patients, 181 are hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 196 patients reported on Thursday. Among those hospitalized, only one was a pediatric patient. As of the latest report, 67 are ICU patients, 26 of whom are on ventilators. DCHD also noted Friday that there are currently 323 ventilators available in local hospitals.

Additionally, six adult patients are awaiting COVID-19 tests.

According to the Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard, 327,569 residents are fully vaccinated. That amounts to 69.3% of residents ages 12 and older — or 57.3% of the population — that are fully vaccinated.

“We know there is no vaccine for any disease that is 100% effective,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “But the vaccines for COVID-19 are incredibly effective. Please consider getting a shot. It works.”

DCHD reported Friday that to date, 4,373 people in Douglas County have tested positive for COVID-19 after they were fully vaccinated, setting the local breakthrough vaccination rate at 1.3%. The breakthrough death rate was 0.009% as of last week.

Lincoln-Lancaster County update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Friday reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 40,089 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

The local death toll stands at 302.

The health department also reported having 132 COVID-19 patients, 17 of whom were on ventilators.

The area’s vaccination rate for those ages 16 and older is 74.5%.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health in Lincoln reported Friday that it was caring for 64 COVID-19 patients, four more than Thursday, with 13 patients still on ventilators.

The health system also reported it was caring for six pediatric patients, one of whom has COVID-19.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the health department office, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

Noon-2 p.m. at Family Housing Advisory Services, located at 2401 Lake St.

MONDAY

La Bonne Vie North “Share the Love” event will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J doses to walk-ins from 2-4 p.m. at A free mobile clinic at thewill offer Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J doses to walk-ins from 2-4 p.m. at 6077 Ville De Sante Drive , near Life Care Center of Omaha.

WEDNESDAY

DCHD is having a drive-through clinic from 1-6 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena

SATURDAY OCT. 23

DCHD is having a drive-through clinic from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena

WEDNESDAY OCT. 27

DCHD is having a drive-through clinic from 1-6 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena

SATURDAY OCT. 30

DCHD is having a drive-through clinic from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena

Pfizer boosters

The Douglas County Health Department is distributing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination boosters at its clinics to those in certain groups:

Adults ages 65 and older

Long-term care facility residents

Adults ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that make put them at high risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-49 with certain conditions listed above, or who are otherwise at risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-64 whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the following vaccines at its clinics:

First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses

Additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna for immunocompromised people

Pfizer booster

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

