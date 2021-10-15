Fatal motorcycle crash kills one in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in Grand Island say a 52-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and a Grand Island city street.

Investigators say the truck was eastbound on the highway and turning left when the motorcycle hit the truck’s front fender, throwing the motorcyclist who was declared dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Police say the speed of the motorcycle appears to have played a role in the crash.

