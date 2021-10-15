Advertisement

Fatal motorcycle crash kills one in Grand Island

A 52-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in Grand Island Wednesday morning after...
A 52-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in Grand Island Wednesday morning after colliding with a pickup truck.
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in Grand Island say a 52-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and a Grand Island city street.

Investigators say the truck was eastbound on the highway and turning left when the motorcycle hit the truck’s front fender, throwing the motorcyclist who was declared dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Police say the speed of the motorcycle appears to have played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha neighbors say trash is piling up at apartment complex, can’t figure out who is to blame
Teens joyride in a stolen car, take off after hit and run in Omaha neighborhood
.
Husker Defensive Coordinator’s father killed in Iowa crash
Omaha residents, Medicare insurance company have concerns about Social Security increase
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’

Latest News

Nebraska has been approved for a second issuance of summer P-EBT benefits in October for those...
Nebraska approved for second round of summer P-EBT benefits for those left out in September
First Alert Saturday Morning
First Alert: Widespread frost potential Saturday morning
First Alert Day Saturday
U.S./Mexico border
Biden to reinstate Trump-era border policy