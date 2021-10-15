Advertisement

Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Frost possible early Saturday with a beautiful weekend to follow

By Emily Roehler and David Koeller
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Saturday morning with our coldest air of the season making an arrival! Lows will fall to the 30s bringing widespread frost potential.

First Alert Saturday Morning
Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings have been issued ahead of the chilly air’s arrival. A hard freeze is not expected so only exposed pipes may need to be protected.

Frost and Freeze
Frost and Freeze possible early Saturday
Drier and warmer weather builds back in for the weekend after Saturday’s chilly start, setting us up for some beautiful fall days. Highs on Saturday will likely top out in the 60s once again but should warm into the 70s by Sunday. The warmer air should stick around into early next week before another cooldown arrives. The pattern for the end of next week is a bit more uncertain as a few systems move through the region. These will cool us down with more 50s expected in the afternoons and more overnights in the 30s... depending on their track we may also get a day or two of showers. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor it.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

