Advertisement

Elderly couple crashes into lake near Kearney, man dies on scene

A 90-year-old man has died after he and his wife crashed into Cottonmill Lake near Kearney,...
A 90-year-old man has died after he and his wife crashed into Cottonmill Lake near Kearney, Nebraska, on Wednesday afternoon.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. - Police in south-central Nebraska say a 90-year-old man died when the car he was driving crashed into a Kearney lake.

The Kearney Hub reports that Donald Corneer was driving Wednesday afternoon, while his 87-year-old wife was a passenger in the car, when the car careened into Cottonmill Lake.

Witnesses say the car immediately sank, but the woman was able to escape. She was helped to shore by a bystander.

Four Kearney police officers went into the water to try to rescue the man but were unable to find him in the water. Members of a fire department dive team later pulled Corneer’s body from the water.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha neighbors say trash is piling up at apartment complex, can’t figure out who is to blame
.
Husker Defensive Coordinator’s father killed in Iowa crash
Teens joyride in a stolen car, take off after hit and run in Omaha neighborhood
Tommy Ivory, 32
Omaha Police arrest man after cutting near I-680
Omaha residents, Medicare insurance company have concerns about Social Security increase

Latest News

How does frost form with Rusty Lord
How does frost form with Rusty Lord
Omaha priest arrested for theft
Omaha priest arrested for theft
TSA disputes 40% workers unvaccinated report
TSA disputes 40% workers unvaccinated report
Union Pacific enacts federal vaccine mandate
Union Pacific enacts federal vaccine mandate
First Alert Saturday Morning
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Frost possible early Saturday with a beautiful weekend to follow