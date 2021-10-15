Advertisement

Biden to reinstate Trump-era border policy

WASHINGTON, DC (NBC News) - The Biden administration says its plans to reinstate a Trump-era border policy in November.

The so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico until their U.S. Immigration court date.

According to a court filing late Thursday, Mexico wants cases to generally conclude within six months and ensure that asylum-seekers have timely and accurate information about hearing dates and times.

Mexico also wants better access to legal counsel and coordination on when and where asylum-seekers are returned.

Former President Donald Trump introduced the policy in 2019. President Biden suspended it on his first day in office.

A federal judge later ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the policy in good faith.

The U.S. Justice Department says the policy should be in effect around mid-November.

