UI seeks volunteers to help Kinnick Stadium staff shortage

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - With three more home football games to go and Kinnick Stadium facing severe staffing shortages, the University of Iowa is looking for “game day volunteers” to work stadium gates, parking, and other areas beginning Saturday.

The Gazette reports that the university sent the plea in an email Wednesday to UI athletics department employees and staff council members. Marcus Wilson with UI athletics says it’s short about 200 workers.

It’s hoping to plug the shortage with volunteers who won’t be paid but would get free parking, a game credential with access to the premium seating areas, and a meal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

