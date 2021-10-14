Teens joyride in a stolen car, take off after hit and run in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a chaotic Thursday morning for Omaha Police.

Officer could be seen running through a neighborhood chasing down the driver in an attempted hit and run. Police say a group of knuckleheads went on a joyride in a stolen SUV at 8 a.m.

“He’s like ‘mom you have to get outside,’” said neighbor Abby.

All four of them, including the driver, are under 16. Police say the driver sped down the street near 41st and Page, lost control and crashed the Landrover into two parked cars, and smashed into a fence.

“So I was reading the newspaper on my tablet when I heard the loud boom!” said homeowner John.

John Arkwright could see what was left of a front bumper, just inches away from his living room, and believe it or not, he wasn’t shocked.

“Things like this have happened in the past. You know, people come down and hit a parked car and go through the fence. Just yesterday, I was thinking It’s been a while since anyone has crashed through the fence,” said Arkwright.

Police say the teens jumped out and tried to take off but only one got away. They left behind quite a mess and some unanswered questions.

“I don’t know why they’re not in school,” said Abby.

Frustrated but thankful to be alive, Arkwright says he’s able to laugh it off this time. His biggest headache now is fixing a mangled fence.

“I’ll just call my insurance and hope I can get my deductible back,” he says.

But neighbors say what could have happened, is no laughing matter.

”People fly down the street and you have to be careful because there are kids in this neighborhood,” said Abby.

Police say the driver could be charged with felony theft and leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash. Police have also found the owner of the now banged up stolen SUV.

