Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Beautiful fall day with some showers overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly air is what we’ll wake up to this morning with some areas of frost in our western counties as well. We’ll all rebound into the 60s this afternoon as more clouds increase from the west. Thankfully the wind will be much lighter out of the northwest today.

Later on tonight there is a 30% chance of some spotty showers after 9pm into the overnight hours. Any rain will be very light and rather brief.

If any showers linger into early Friday, they should be gone by 8am. Skies then go partly cloudy and we’ll struggle to warm a bit. Highs in the lower 60s are likely Friday but will rebound quite a bit Saturday & Sunday afternoon. That warmth comes after the coldest morning of the season thus far on the way Saturday morning. Cold enough that we have a First Alert Day in place for Saturday morning due to the widespread frost potential. Low will likely dip into the 34 to 38 degrees range and lead to a frosty morning for many. It will also be the first morning of the season that the Omaha metro has dipped into the 30s.

