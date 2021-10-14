Advertisement

Rati Andronikashvili isn’t too shabby at basketball and that’s the tip of the iceberg for the Georgian native

By Joe Nugent
Oct. 13, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Creighton freshman guard from the country of Georgia was the 64th best recruit in his class a year ago. One of the best recruits in the modern era for the Bluejays. Unfortunately before the season, Rati tore the ACL in his left knee in a scrimmage and missed the season.

Andronikashvili had surgery on November 14th and is now back on the court with the Jays. He has a big name and a big personality to go with it. Rati speaks four different languages and has a very deep athletic background that includes hiking, swimming and gymnastics.

The challenge for him now is coming back from the serious injury and finding his previous aggressive style of play. There’s also a balance he needs to strike according to Head Coach Greg McDermott with what he is asking to do for the team. The Jays are putting together a new rotation after an experienced class moved on following a run last March to the Sweet 16, Andronikashvili, like many others, is in the mix.

Rati and the team will host a fan fest on October 23rd, an event that will benefit the players through NIL. Tickets are only $5 and it will include a ton of interaction with fans including contests on the court, questions for the players, a chance to coach in the five-on-five scrimmage plus more.

