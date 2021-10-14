Advertisement

Pickup driver crashes into semi near Fremont, dies on scene

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a fatal crash near Fremont on Wednesday afternoon.
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a fatal crash near Fremont on Wednesday afternoon.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A Wednesday afternoon automobile accident near Fremont has proved fatal as one pickup driver died after colliding with a semi truck.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Cathy Street and Highway 77.

Authorities say the pickup driver heading west on Cathy St. died at the scene. The semi driver, who was going north, was unharmed during the collision.

The crash closed the intersection for about two and a half hours. The Nebraska State Patrol is still investigating what led to the crash.

