OPD: Youths flee after shooting man who tried to stop west Omaha vehicle theft

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Omaha tied to an attempted vehicle break-in early Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene at 1:46 a.m., according to the OPD report. A 35-year-old man told police he was shot in a neighborhood near Yates Street and North 124th Circle after he approached two young men attempting to break into a vehicle.

He said he yelled at the two juveniles and that one of them fired a gun at him before both fled in a black four-door vehicle with a spoiler, the report states.

Omaha Fire Department medics treated the victim at the scene, police said.

OPD is still investigating the incident and encourages anyone with information that could help to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), or submit a tip via omahacrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.