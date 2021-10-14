Advertisement

OPD: Youths flee after shooting man who tried to stop west Omaha vehicle theft

(Associated Press)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Omaha tied to an attempted vehicle break-in early Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene at 1:46 a.m., according to the OPD report. A 35-year-old man told police he was shot in a neighborhood near Yates Street and North 124th Circle after he approached two young men attempting to break into a vehicle.

He said he yelled at the two juveniles and that one of them fired a gun at him before both fled in a black four-door vehicle with a spoiler, the report states.

Omaha Fire Department medics treated the victim at the scene, police said.

OPD is still investigating the incident and encourages anyone with information that could help to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), or submit a tip via omahacrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When he yelled at them, one of them fired a gun at him.
Omaha man shot while intervening with break-in
Todd Simon, Omaha Steaks CEO, prepares his company to hire 3,500 seasonal employees this year.
Seasonal hiring looms in Omaha-metro as millions of jobs remain unfilled
Dana Siebler has contacted OPPD several times over the past few months for them to finish the...
Omaha townhome owner frustrated with OPPD’s drawn-out electrical service upgrade
An Omaha man was sentenced in a federal court after being convicted of transportation of a...
Omaha man sentenced after transporting minor from Pennsylvania to engage in illegal sexual activity
Lee Perez pictured with his students, holding 'Teacher of the Year' Award
Omaha educator surprised with ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year Award’

Latest News

A carjacking in Council Bluffs on Wednesday night has injured one woman and ended in the...
Council Bluffs carjacking turns dangerous, suspect in hospital
Frost Forecast
First Alert: Area’s first widespread frost expected Saturday morning
An Omaha family was taking care of a stray cat before taking it in to a vet to check for a...
Lost cat from Texas found in Omaha
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Beautiful fall day with some showers overnight