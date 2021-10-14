Advertisement

Omaha violin instructor sentenced three to five years for sexual assault on a child

Michael Godfrey, 79, has been sentenced to 3-5 years after pleading no contest to third-degree sexual assault on a child.(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 79-year-old Michael Godfrey was sentenced by a Douglas County District Court Wednesday morning after pleading no contest to a third-degree sexual assault charge.

The sentencing stems from sexual assault allegations dating back several years. Godfrey was a violin instructor and sexually assaulted one of his students from the time she was seven years old until she was 10.

Godfrey was arrested and charged back in 2019.

