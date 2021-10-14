Omaha violin instructor sentenced three to five years for sexual assault on a child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 79-year-old Michael Godfrey was sentenced by a Douglas County District Court Wednesday morning after pleading no contest to a third-degree sexual assault charge.

The sentencing stems from sexual assault allegations dating back several years. Godfrey was a violin instructor and sexually assaulted one of his students from the time she was seven years old until she was 10.

Godfrey was arrested and charged back in 2019.

