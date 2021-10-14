Omaha neighbors say trash is piling up at apartment complex, can’t figure out who is to blame

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For nearly 30 years Cindy Anderson has spent time making her backyard an oasis. But look just beyond the beauty, trash everywhere.

“The apartment complex behind us is not removing their trash. This is the first time we’ve had this happen in all the years we’ve lived here. As soon as these people took it over two years ago, the last at least year, we’ve had trash issues,” said Anderson.

She says the complex, not far from Hanscom Park, gets trash picked up maybe once a month. Four green trash cans line the backside of the complex and no there are no dumpsters insight.

Anderson believes it’s becoming a health hazard.

“We’ve seen raccoons ripping through the trash, you come out your back door and there’s a rat.”

Anderson says she has no idea how to solve this. The city says they do not provide residential services here because the owner hasn’t applied for it.

That means a private contractor deals with the trash. We reached out to the company but we haven’t heard back.

We called the current property owner listed, it’s an LLC. The agent listed says the property was recently sold.

6 News has been unable to track the new owner down to get answers. But Anderson says it needs to be resolved for the sake of the entire neighborhood.

“We are not really getting anywhere. This issue needs to be resolved. They need to have a dumpster and weekly pick up.”

