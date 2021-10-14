Advertisement

Omaha neighbors say trash is piling up at apartment complex, can’t figure out who is to blame

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For nearly 30 years Cindy Anderson has spent time making her backyard an oasis. But look just beyond the beauty, trash everywhere.

“The apartment complex behind us is not removing their trash. This is the first time we’ve had this happen in all the years we’ve lived here. As soon as these people took it over two years ago, the last at least year, we’ve had trash issues,” said Anderson.

She says the complex, not far from Hanscom Park, gets trash picked up maybe once a month. Four green trash cans line the backside of the complex and no there are no dumpsters insight.

Anderson believes it’s becoming a health hazard.

“We’ve seen raccoons ripping through the trash, you come out your back door and there’s a rat.”

Anderson says she has no idea how to solve this. The city says they do not provide residential services here because the owner hasn’t applied for it.

That means a private contractor deals with the trash. We reached out to the company but we haven’t heard back.

We called the current property owner listed, it’s an LLC. The agent listed says the property was recently sold.

6 News has been unable to track the new owner down to get answers. But Anderson says it needs to be resolved for the sake of the entire neighborhood.

“We are not really getting anywhere. This issue needs to be resolved. They need to have a dumpster and weekly pick up.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When he yelled at them, one of them fired a gun at him.
Omaha man shot while intervening with break-in
Dana Siebler has contacted OPPD several times over the past few months for them to finish the...
Omaha townhome owner frustrated with OPPD’s drawn-out electrical service upgrade
Todd Simon, Omaha Steaks CEO, prepares his company to hire 3,500 seasonal employees this year.
Seasonal hiring looms in Omaha-metro as millions of jobs remain unfilled
An Omaha man was sentenced in a federal court after being convicted of transportation of a...
Omaha man sentenced after transporting minor from Pennsylvania to engage in illegal sexual activity
Lee Perez pictured with his students, holding 'Teacher of the Year' Award
Omaha educator surprised with ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year Award’

Latest News

Funeral plans in Nebraska for Civil War veteran
Civil War soldier returning to Nebraska for proper burial more than 100 years later
Real cost of increased Social Security checks
Real cost of increased Social Security checks
Nebraska senators rallying support for Kellogg strike
Nebraska senators rallying support for Kellogg strike
New executive order on hospital staffing in Nebraska
New executive order on hospital staffing in Nebraska
Trash pile stinks, Omaha neighbors want to clear the air
Trash pile stinks, Omaha neighbors want to clear the air