Nebraska will try for first road win of season Saturday

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s last road win came in the final game of the 2020 season at Rutgers. The Huskers also won their previous road game that season at Purdue. Those were the team’s only road wins of the season.

This season, Big Red is still seeking its first road win. Minnesota will be the fourth try of the year on Saturday. Head coach Scott Frost knows his team needs a win in Minneapolis this weekend.

“We’ve got to try to win one on the road. We’ve had some - a lot - of away games. haven’t been here much. look forward to being here more with the fans that we have and the environment right now. The guys are used to being on the road and we’ve played some good teams on the road. So, this is another one and another big challenge,” Frost said.

Minnesota has won the previous two games against the Huskers. Frost noted on Thursday that they Golden Gophers have running backs who are good at what they do. The Gophers will be down to their third string running back in the game.

Game time on Saturday is 11 a.m. It will be televised on ESPN 2.

