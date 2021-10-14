Nebraska Regional Poison Center announces DEA’s second ‘prescription take back day’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Regional Poison Center announced Thursday that the second Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at 10 a.m.

The year’s first National Take Back Day was in April and collected over 830,000 pounds, or 420 tons, of medications nationwide.

National Take Back Day is used by the DEA to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. The two-time annual event is used to combat pill misuse, abuse, and overdose. It also allows proper disposing of unused, unwanted, or expired medications.

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.

All local law enforcement agencies will be collecting medications, such as the La Vista Police Department, Bellevue Police Department, Fremont Police Department, and Blair Police Department.

A variety of Hy-Vee and Walgreens locations around the Omaha-metro area will also participate in this year’s event, there will be police present to take the medications. You can search for nearby locations using the Collection Site Locator online.

If you or someone you know is misusing medications or is struggling with substance abuse, please visit Coalition Rx for information and resources. You can also call 1-800-222-1222 to speak directly with a registered nurse or pharmacist about questions, site locations, or other drug disposal questions.

