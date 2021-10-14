Advertisement

Ricketts extends order addressing Nebraska healthcare worker shortages

Gov. Ricketts signed an executive order on Wednesday to address certain staffing shortages in...
Gov. Ricketts signed an executive order on Wednesday to address certain staffing shortages in health care.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order that will let drug counselors, physical therapists, and other health professionals practice in their field even if they aren’t licensed in Nebraska.

The order signed Wednesday allows the state to continue addressing staffing shortages that have grown worse during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order is part of an effort to increase the number of health care professionals by relaxing the state’s license requirements. It will remain in effect through the end of the year.

The governor’s office says the order was an extension of his decision to declare a “hospital staffing emergency” in August. That was triggered because of a backlog of largely non-virus patients who put off getting medical treatment earlier in the pandemic.

