Mother and boyfriend charged for death of two-year-old son in Ames

A mother and her boyfriend are being charged with the death of her two-year-old boy in Ames, Iowa, in April.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa - Ames police say two people are charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy in April.

Police said Thursday that 25-year-old Trevin Nicholson, of Centennial, Colorado, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. And 26-year-old Danielle Obrecht, of Ames, is charged with child endangerment causing death.

Police responded to a report that a child was having difficulty breathing on April 24. The child died the next day.

The Ames Tribune reports Obrecht is the boy’s mother and Nicholson was her boyfriend. A criminal complaint says Obrecht told police her son was injured while Nicholson was watching him.

