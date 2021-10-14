Advertisement

Missouri man sentenced in Nebraska federal court for attempted child enticement

(Gray tv)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 56-year-old man from Missouri was sentenced in Omaha by a U.S. attorney on Thursday.

Craig Darrah was sentenced to 10 years for attempted child enticement. After his sentence, Darrah will serve another five years on supervised release.

In an investigation with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, they discovered Darrah responded to an online advertisement for sex in September 2020. Police posted the online ad in August 2020 and according to the release, “Darrah texted and had phone calls with an undercover agent who said she was 15 years old between September 4, 2020, and September 24, 2020.

Darrah went to an apartment in Omaha with money and condoms in an agreement to pay $150 to have sex with a 15-year-old girl. When arriving he met with officers and admitted to the agreement.

Authorities say Darrah was “seeking to pay for sex.”

