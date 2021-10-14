Advertisement

First Alert: Area’s first widespread frost expected Saturday morning

Frost Forecast
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re several days late for the average first frost across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa, but temperatures are expected to fall into the mid 30s early Saturday morning which will allow frost to develop.

Frost is a fun weather phenomenon because you don’t actually need air temperatures to be below freezing for it to happen. The magic number is generally around 36 degrees. The layer of air right at the surface is colder than the air a few feet above the ground, and that air can easily get to 32 degrees in the grass and on objects that give off heat easier. When that happens we get frost!

While we’re not expecting a widespread freeze just yet, frost can cause damage to sensitive plants. So if you have any prized plants you’ve been working hard on all summer long, you may want to move those inside or protect them with a blanket or another type of covering. High temperatures on Saturday afternoon will take us into the 60s.

