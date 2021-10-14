Advertisement

Ex-girlfriend accused of killing postal worker delivering mail

By Tony Keith and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – Police say a postal worker was shot and killed while delivering mail Wednesday afternoon in Colorado.

Officers responding to the call found the worker shot several times.

According to KKTV, the violent crime took place in front of a group of neighborhood mailboxes in Longmont.

Devan Schreiner, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

KKTV says Schreiner is reportedly the victim’s ex-girlfriend. Officers believe this was an isolated incident.

This postal worker is the third to be killed in the past two days in the U.S.

WMC reports two postal service employees were shot and killed Tuesday in a Memphis postal facility.

FBI investigators say the shooter in that case was also a postal employee who ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When he yelled at them, one of them fired a gun at him.
Omaha man shot while intervening with break-in
Todd Simon, Omaha Steaks CEO, prepares his company to hire 3,500 seasonal employees this year.
Seasonal hiring looms in Omaha-metro as millions of jobs remain unfilled
Dana Siebler has contacted OPPD several times over the past few months for them to finish the...
Omaha townhome owner frustrated with OPPD’s drawn-out electrical service upgrade
An Omaha man was sentenced in a federal court after being convicted of transportation of a...
Omaha man sentenced after transporting minor from Pennsylvania to engage in illegal sexual activity
Lee Perez pictured with his students, holding 'Teacher of the Year' Award
Omaha educator surprised with ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year Award’

Latest News

The drug maker Regeneron said the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its priority review...
FDA grants priority review for COVID antibody treatment
A carjacking in Council Bluffs on Wednesday night has injured one woman and ended in the...
Council Bluffs carjacking turns dangerous, suspect in hospital
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Bannon defies Jan. 6 panel’s subpoena, faces contempt charge
OPD: Youths flee after shooting man who tried to stop west Omaha vehicle theft