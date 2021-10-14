Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Showers and Storms Thursday night with frost potential ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers and storms roll in from the west tonight with the best chances across the Metro between 9 PM Thursday and 4 AM Friday. Strong storms are not expected but thunder may wake you overnight. Rain chances linger through 6 AM but most see a cloudy but dry commute with only damp pavement left over. We’ll start Friday in the 40s and warm to the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

Emily's Thursday evening forecast (WOWT)

A First Alert Day has been issued for Saturday morning with our coldest air of the season making an arrival! Lows will fall to the 30s bringing widespread frost potential.

First Alert Saturday Morning (WOWT)

Drier and warmer weather builds back in for the weekend after Saturday’s chilly start, setting us up for some beautiful fall days. Highs on Saturday will likely top out in the 60s once again but should warm into the 70s by Sunday. The warmer air should stick around into early next week before another cooldown arrives.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.