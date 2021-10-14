Advertisement

Council Bluffs homeowner gets a fraction of money back from unlicensed contractors

Costly reconstruction nightmare for Council Bluffs family
Costly reconstruction nightmare for Council Bluffs family
By Mike McKnight
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 6 News investigation earlier this week has led to one Council Bluffs homeowner getting a partial refund for repairs done by unlicensed contractors.

Homeowner Kim Bryson suffered a nightmarish sewage overflow months ago. Earlier this week, 6 News showcased a building inspector finding numerous code violations in Bryson’s home.

Bryson paid $12,000 total for repairs to two separate managers of a Nebraska remodeling company and neither are licensed contractors. After the story earlier this week, one of them refunded part of the money that Bryson had paid.

The second manager, and principal investor for Premier Rebuilding Group, promised a refund of another $6,000 but didn’t mention when it would come.

The building inspector told 6 News that no permits had been pulled on the basement remodeling project.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When he yelled at them, one of them fired a gun at him.
Omaha man shot while intervening with break-in
Dana Siebler has contacted OPPD several times over the past few months for them to finish the...
Omaha townhome owner frustrated with OPPD’s drawn-out electrical service upgrade
Todd Simon, Omaha Steaks CEO, prepares his company to hire 3,500 seasonal employees this year.
Seasonal hiring looms in Omaha-metro as millions of jobs remain unfilled
An Omaha man was sentenced in a federal court after being convicted of transportation of a...
Omaha man sentenced after transporting minor from Pennsylvania to engage in illegal sexual activity
Lee Perez pictured with his students, holding 'Teacher of the Year' Award
Omaha educator surprised with ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year Award’

Latest News

New executive order on hospital staffing in Nebraska
New executive order on hospital staffing in Nebraska
Funeral plans in Nebraska for Civil War veteran
Civil War soldier returning to Nebraska for proper burial more than 100 years later
Council Bluffs Police K9 Rudy on the mend
Council Bluffs Police K9 Rudy on the mend
Real cost of increased Social Security checks
Real cost of increased Social Security checks