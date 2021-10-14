Council Bluffs homeowner gets a fraction of money back from unlicensed contractors

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 6 News investigation earlier this week has led to one Council Bluffs homeowner getting a partial refund for repairs done by unlicensed contractors.

Homeowner Kim Bryson suffered a nightmarish sewage overflow months ago. Earlier this week, 6 News showcased a building inspector finding numerous code violations in Bryson’s home.

Bryson paid $12,000 total for repairs to two separate managers of a Nebraska remodeling company and neither are licensed contractors. After the story earlier this week, one of them refunded part of the money that Bryson had paid.

“Yes, these three thousand dollars is a start to get somebody here who is licensed and will do a correct job. At least do the work by code so we can have a safe house again at least.”

The second manager, and principal investor for Premier Rebuilding Group, promised a refund of another $6,000 but didn’t mention when it would come.

The building inspector told 6 News that no permits had been pulled on the basement remodeling project.

