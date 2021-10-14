Advertisement

Council Bluffs carjacking turns dangerous, suspect in hospital

A carjacking in Council Bluffs on Wednesday night has injured one woman and ended in the...
A carjacking in Council Bluffs on Wednesday night has injured one woman and ended in the suspect crashing the stolen vehicle.(FOX19 NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Police say a violent carjacking that injured a woman in Council Bluffs ended in a crash before the suspect could cross the Missouri River into Nebraska.

Police say the incident began Wednesday night, when a man’s vehicle was hit from behind. Police say when the man got out to inspect the damage, someone from the other vehicle jumped into his car and drove off.

Police report the victim’s wife was a passenger in the car and was seriously injured when she fell into the roadway as the carjacker sped off. Police say officers used a maneuver that caused the fleeing car to crash before it reached the Nebraska side of the bridge.

The suspect was injured and taken to an Omaha hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When he yelled at them, one of them fired a gun at him.
Omaha man shot while intervening with break-in
Todd Simon, Omaha Steaks CEO, prepares his company to hire 3,500 seasonal employees this year.
Seasonal hiring looms in Omaha-metro as millions of jobs remain unfilled
Dana Siebler has contacted OPPD several times over the past few months for them to finish the...
Omaha townhome owner frustrated with OPPD’s drawn-out electrical service upgrade
An Omaha man was sentenced in a federal court after being convicted of transportation of a...
Omaha man sentenced after transporting minor from Pennsylvania to engage in illegal sexual activity
Lee Perez pictured with his students, holding 'Teacher of the Year' Award
Omaha educator surprised with ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year Award’

Latest News

OPD: Youths flee after shooting man who tried to stop west Omaha vehicle theft
Frost Forecast
First Alert: Area’s first widespread frost expected Saturday morning
An Omaha family was taking care of a stray cat before taking it in to a vet to check for a...
Lost cat from Texas found in Omaha
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Beautiful fall day with some showers overnight