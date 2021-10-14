Advertisement

Civil War soldier returning to Nebraska for proper burial more than 100 years later

By Roger Hamer
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - After more than 100 years, a civil war soldier is finally returning to Nebraska and will be laid to rest later this month.

Flashback to the five bloodiest years in American history, the war between the States affected almost every household in the country. More than 160 years later, the remains of many who served are still unaccounted for.

Benton Kinkead served the Union, enlisting with the 77th Ohio Volunteers. Kinkead fought in four major battles including Shiloh. He survived the war and moved west, settling in Plattsmouth before moving on to Washington state.

But to Kinkead, Plattsmouth was always home.

“They found Benton’s ashes on the shelf in Washington in a funeral home and they started doing research,” said Kermit Reisdorph, a veteran from Plattsmouth.

That research led back to Plattsmouth - and to fellow veteran Kermit Reisdorph.

“Why would I be interested in ashes?” said Reisdorph, “But then he went ahead and told me it was a Civil War vet and I definitely... I’ll be out to see you.”

Reisdorph insisted Kinkead be properly buried with military rights.

Fellow vet Charles Jones and others began making preparations to have Kinkead’s remains buried in Plattsmouth. The veterans felt this was a perfect opportunity to recognize the fallen soldier as a hero and to possibly bring people to the area.

“To have an opportunity to honor a man who has paid the full price we all will eventually, it’s a good thing to be able to do,” said Jones.

Instead of going unrecognized on a dusty shelf, Kinkead will be laid to rest alongside other Civil War veterans in a Plattsmouth cemetery during a ceremony on Oct. 30.

“This is something I know I’ll never be able to do again,” said Reisdorph.

Full military honors will be bestowed on Kinkead at Oak Hill Cemetary on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at noon.

