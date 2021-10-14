Cat found near Omaha finally reunited with owners in Texas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - His name is Jameson and his incredible journey spans at least three states and nearly 100 days of agony for his owners.

“It’s a miracle”, said Sydney London.

Bryson Ponder and Sydney London live in Mckinney, Texas. One day in August - they noticed their three-year-old cat was gone.

”He had disappeared for a couple of nights before and we would just walk around our apartment complex and call his name and he would jump out one of the storm drains and come to us. So that’s what we did this last time and no Jamie.”

That’s when they realized they may have lost their pet for good.

”We looked for days and whenever he never came home, we just assumed something had eaten him,” said Sydney.

Jameson was missing for three months.

Then Sydney received a call from a veterinary clinic in Council Bluffs.

A family in Omaha had been taking care of a stray cat for a week. When they decided to take it to the vet to see if it had a microchip. It did.

So the vet was able to locate “Jamie’s” owners 600 miles away.

”We scan, find the number, and contact the company and they hold on to the owner’s information. They have their phone number, address, emergency contacts, and that’s who we contact if we find an animal who lost”, said Kelsey Whalen.

Kelsey says that chips are harmless, easy to place, and inexpensive. So everyone should chip their pets.

”And that’s also important because if you find a stray, you need to take them cause there’s likely a loving family that is looking for them”, said Whalen.

As for Sydney and Bryson, they say they know how lucky they are to be reunited with their little guy - considering they’ve never even been in the metro area before!

”The first thing I thought he had to have jumped on a truck or jumped in somebody’s car to get a ride here. He definitely didn’t walk”, said Bryson.

Not only was this couple happy they found Jameson, but so is the Omaha family who had him for a week.

”He was welcome in our home and we’re happy he had a home”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.