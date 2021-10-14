Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Creighton Prep’s Zach Kuo

Creighton Prep senior Zach Kuo is presented the Athlete of the Week award at Omaha-Koch tennis...
Creighton Prep senior Zach Kuo is presented the Athlete of the Week award at Omaha-Koch tennis courts on Tuesday, 10/12/21.(Joe Nugent)
By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton Prep senior Zach Kuo is dominating on the tennis court this year. He went 34-0 in the regular season and that gave him a first-round bye in the state tournament. Kuo won his first two games of the tournament and will play in the semifinals on Friday.

Kuo started playing tennis as a young boy and said he loves the competition. He believes the difference maker on the court is his experience and aggressiveness.

“I’ve been playing a lot longer than most people. So, I definitely have the experience. Honestly, I fight. So, I’m never out of it,” Kuo said.

His high school coach Jerry Kowal sees an advantage that’s a bit more technical.

“I think he hits a very heavy ball. He puts a lot of spin and keeps it deep, Kowal said. “A lot of high school players don’t put a lot of clearance between the ball and the net. He does, but he also does it with power and with the spin. So, he really has a much better control than a lot of the other players.”

Kuo said he is currently talking to college coaches at all levels. He hopes to play at the next level.

