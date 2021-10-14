Advertisement

21-year-old Omaha felon sentenced in federal court for possession of firearm

A 21-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in a federal court on Thursday for being a felon in...
A 21-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in a federal court on Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.(123rf)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 21-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in a federal court on Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents state that Cardell Conner, 21, was sentenced to 37 months of imprisonment with no possibility of parole - there is no parole in the federal system. After Conner completes his term of imprisonment, he will then begin a three-year term of supervised release.

Officials say that Omaha Police tried to arrest Conner on an outstanding warrant on July 23, 2020, when Conner fled and crashed into two cars - one being a police car. Conner then ran from the officers on foot before being arrested.

Documents state that officers located a 9mm handgun in Conner’s crashed car and DNA testing showed his DNA on the gun. Prior to the incident on July 23, 2020, Conner was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2019 felony conviction for attempted theft.

Reports also say U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher ordered this 37-month federal sentence to run consecutively with his state conviction for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and criminal mischief. Conner was sentenced to two years in prison in June.

The case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department.

