1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Davenport.

According to Davenport police, an armed and wanted suspect was seen in the 800 block of Iowa Street. Police said at 3:37 p.m., they spotted and chased the suspect.

According to police, officers tried to arrest the suspect, but the suspect refused to comply.

Davenport police said an officer then fired their gun, but could not clarify whether the person was injured by gunfire.

According to police, the suspect received medical treatment on the scene and was taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

The officer who fired their weapon was put on administrative leave, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.