Wednesday Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: 9 deaths in Douglas County, most unvaccinated men

Nebraska data snapshot

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday updated its tallies of COVID-19 variants and vaccine breakthrough cases.

DHHS reported an additional 4,312 cases — 482 of them delta variants — of COVID-19 since Oct. 6, bringing the total number of verified cases for the state to 274,254, with 5,108 of those being variant cases.

The state’s positivity rate rose to 9.3% from 8.6% reported last week, with 58,034 COVID-19 tests administered in the past week.

The state’s health department reported no change in COVID-19 hospitalizations this week, keeping it static at 415 — 13 fewer than two weeks ago — but the breakdowns were different. Last week, 407 were adult patients, 124 of them in ICUs; and eight were pediatric patients. This week, 410 are adult patients, 111 in ICUs; and five are pediatric patients.

Overall hospital occupancy, based on staffing levels, was higher this week. Last week, DHHS reported that 76% of 3,055 staffed adult beds and 82% of 181 pediatric beds were occupied; this week, 77% of 3,096 adult beds are full, while the 178 pediatric beds remained occupied at the same level as last week.

More ICU beds are also full this week, with 84% (of 464) adult beds occupied, compared with 81% (of 472) beds last week; meanwhile, 81% (of 156) pediatric ICU beds are occupied, compared with 79% (of 156) available last week.

Currently, 67.7% of Nebraskans ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Iowa data snapshot

The Iowa Department of Public Health updated its COVID-19 data on Tuesday, reporting an 8.7.2% positivity rate for the past week of testing.

The state confirmed 7,713 cases from 507,525 positive tests in the past week. In total, the state has reported 507,525 verified positive COVID-19 cases among 6,430,859 tests conducted since the start of the pandemic.

IDPH reported 94 COVID-19 deaths between Aug. 22 and Oct. 7. To date, 6,478 Iowans have died of COVID-19.

Currently, 598 Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19, 150 of them in ICUs. Of those patients, 134 (or 22%) are vaccinated.

IDPH reports that hospitals are 73.4% of hospital beds are occupied, with 1,980 beds available and 195 ICU beds available.

The state is also still monitoring 29 long-term care outbreaks, according to the IDPH dashboard.

Pottawattamie County update

According to the Iowa Public Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, Pottawattamie County had 15.7% of hospital beds available as of Tuesday, up from 12% a week ago. That amounts to 30 hospital beds and three ICU beds.

There are three more COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county, for a total of 22: four are considered fully vaccinated, and 15 of them are in ICUs, according to the IDPH data. Two patients are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, three are in their 40s, four are in their 50s, three are in their 60s, six are in their 70s, and one is age 80 or older, the data shows.

In the seven days ending Tuesday, IDPH reported that 185 (or 12%) of COVID-19 tests in the county were confirmed to be positive. The county has a 54.3% vaccination rate among those ages 12 and older, which means 46% of the total population is fully vaccinated, according to IDPH data.

Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the county in the past week, bringing the total death toll to 192, the dashboard shows.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department confirmed nine more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, most of whom were unvaccinated men: one unvaccinated man in his 50s, three unvaccinated men in their 60s, two unvaccinated men older than age 70 as well as one unvaccinated woman older than age 75, and two vaccinated women in the same age group have died.

The local death toll now stands at 813.

The health department stressed that the deaths had not necessarily happened overnight.

“Please remember, the deaths did not occur in the last couple days. It takes time for the death certificates to reach us — we don’t fill them out,” a DCHD spokesman said in an email.

The health department also reported 232 cases had been confirmed since Tuesday, bringing the total of confirmed positive local cases to 85,206 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The new positive cases bring the seven-day rolling average back up, increasing from 139 to 145 cases.

Local hospitalization data fluctuates daily according to staffing levels. As of Tuesday afternoon, local hospitals were at 88% capacity, with 162 beds available, down from 202 on Tuesday. ICUs were 83% full with 32 beds available, down from 49 on Tuesday.

Of those patients, 193 are hospitalized with COVID-19, including four pediatric patients; 62 of those patients are in ICUs, and 29 are on ventilators.

Additionally, six adult patients are awaiting COVID-19 tests.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health, based in Lincoln, reported Wednesday that it was caring for 63 COVID-19 patients, 12 of them on ventilators.

The health system also reported it was caring for nine pediatric patients, but none of them have COVID-19.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Heart Ministry , located at 2222 Binney St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at UNO’s Criss Library, located at 6401 University Drive N; visitors are asked to park in Lot E

THURSDAY

9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the health department office , located at 1111 S. 41st St.

3-5 p.m. at Fiserv/First Data, located at 7302 Pacific St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the health department office, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

OCT. 18

A free mobile clinic at the La Bonne Vie North “Share the Love” event will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J doses to walk-ins from 2-4 p.m. at 6077 Ville De Sante Drive, near Life Care Center of Omaha.

Pfizer boosters

The Douglas County Health Department is distributing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination boosters at its clinics to those in certain groups:

Adults ages 65 and older

Long-term care facility residents

Adults ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that make put them at high risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-49 with certain conditions listed above, or who are otherwise at risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-64 whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the following vaccines at its clinics:

First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses

Additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna for immunocompromised people

Pfizer booster

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

